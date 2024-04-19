Wisconsin DNR warns of high potential for wildfires this weekend, asks public to avoid burning

The Wisconsin DNR is urging people not to burn outdoors this weekend, April 20-21.

Warm temperatures, low humidity and breezy conditions are in the forecast for this weekend.

Although recent rain has improved conditions in some areas, much of the state's vegetation is still dead and dry.

Over the past week, the DNR has responded to 122 wildfires burning nearly 340 acres. As WXPR previously reported, it's been a busy season for wildfires across the state.

The majority of these recent wildfires have been related to debris burning and powerlines.

On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily escape control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished.

Wisconsin's wildfire season is expected to continue for several more weeks, with pine needles dropping in moisture and fires starting to move into tree crowns. These conditions can lead to faster, more intense fires that are difficult to suppress.

FIRE SAFETY TIPS



Report fires early by calling 911.

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning may be suspended in several counties.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains to avoid creating sparks.

Do not try to suppress a fire by yourself.

Never operate drones/unmanned aircraft over or near fires – it endangers the lives of pilots and firefighters and interferes with fire suppression operations.

You can check the latest fire danger level and burn restrictions on the DNRs website.

