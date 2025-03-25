Planting native species can help pollinators in Wisconsin

Many around the area are making plans for a spring garden.

The DNR says there are certain plants you can use to help the environment.

The DNR says that native plants help provide for natural pollinators like butterflies and bees.

They say that many of the non-native plants that we put in our yard doesn't have much ecological value, but if folks take the time to plant a native species, that can make all the difference when keeping the ecosystem healthy.

"There's a lot of these smal plots of land even though each individual one is small," said Kevin Doyle with the Wisconsin DNR. "When you add them altogether, it's a huge plot of our country so if we can start to convert some of that to native landscapes, we can support healthy communities of these animals and these plants."

Blazing stars, goldenrods, and spiderworts all provide support to bees, butterflies, and moths.

The DNR announcing that native plant sales are starting to pop up around the state and will do so until around June.

Here is a list of native plant species in Wisconsin.