Opponents push for public input as Michigan reviews Line 5 proposal

With just over one week left to weigh in on Enbridge’s Line 5 tunnel plan, opponents are urging Michiganders to speak up.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, or EGLE, began accepting comments on the plan earlier this month. The public can submit feedback through August 29.

Line 5 is a 645 mile oil and natural gas pipeline running through Michigan and under the Straits of Mackinac - which some say poses a major spill risk to the Great Lakes.

Ross Fisher, organizing coordinator with the non-profit Oil and Water Don't Mix, said thousands of people have submitted comments in opposition to this project.

"We are hopeful that EGLE takes into serious consideration, the number of comments they're receiving that are in opposition," said Fisher, "that I think clearly will show that the public does not support this project."

Enbridge says it’s renewing a key state permit for the Line 5 tunnel while awaiting federal approval - pledging to protect the Great Lakes and inviting public input. Supporters of the tunnel project include the Great Lakes Michigan Jobs Coalition.

Environmental advocates say a spill from the 71-year-old pipeline threatens drinking water, tourism, and fisheries.

Enbridge is planning to replace the segment with a tunnel under the lakebed - but those in opposition to the tunnel argue it would still carry oil, prolong fossil fuel use, and take years to build.

Fisher emphasized that Oil and Water Don't Mix isn't the only organization pushing to shutdown Line 5 altogether.

"We're one part of a large contingent of groups that are also submitting comments," said Fisher. "So, we're expecting at minimum tens of thousands of comments in opposition to this, to this project."

Enbridge said it’s spent the last four years gathering environmental data to help fine-tune its plans - and it recognizes the importance of protecting the resources and communities near the project area.