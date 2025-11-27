Wisconsin State Climatology Office wants to hear how extreme weather is impacting rural areas

Since 1980 there have been 63 confirmed weather or climate disasters with losses exceeding $1 billion each in Wisconsin.

These range from floods and tornadoes to winter storms and drought.

As climate changes, theses weather events are only expected to become more extreme.

Josh Bendorf is a Climate Outreach Specialist with the Wisconsin State Climatology Office. He says climate projections have Wisconsin experiencing more days of extreme heat, increased precipitation that comes in heavy bursts, and winters with fewer subzero days.

“What we've seen over the last several decades is that winters have actually been the season that have warmed the most out of the four seasons in Wisconsin. That is a trend that is, right now, projected to continue through the next few decades,” said Bendorf. “I will just put a caveat on that, that a lot of this depends on what our emission scenarios look like in the future.”

The Climatology Office is focused on information, interpretation, and investigation.

To that end, the office wants to hear from people in rural communities what climate information they need to help inform their decisions.

“We're focusing specifically on extreme weather, because this is something we feel like is top of mind for a lot of people across the state, no matter what walk of life you come from,” said Bendorf. “Extreme weather impacts all folks in Wisconsin. It can have very detrimental impact to businesses, infrastructure, that kind of thing.”

The State Climatology Office is bringing its Climate Roadshow to the Rhinelander area next week. It’s the first of a couple they have planned.

There will be a presentation on extreme weather and the new weather monitoring network in Wisconsin.

Then Bendorf says they want to hear from people who live in the area.

“We hope to have a good array of different folks show up at this event and just have discussion. Talk about what events are top of mind for people living in and around Rhinelander and get some ideas for how we can better serve people through the information that we provide,” said Bendorf.

The free event is open to anyone, though Bendorf is particularly interested in hearing from local government leaders, conservation groups, tribal leaders, and emergency managers.

The Climate Roadshow is Tuesday, December 2nd from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Newbold Community Center, 4608 Apperson Dr., Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501

People are asked to register.

