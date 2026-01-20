Cold weather can reveal problems with heating systems

The frigid temperatures this week have led to numerous calls for no heat, as furnaces run too long and break down.

Some damage is fixable with a part swap, while other times the entire unit may need replacing. However there is preventative maintenance homeowners can do themselves.

"If your furnace filter is dirty or plugged it can limit the air that is getting through and heating your house," said Gregg James, Comfort Advisor with Hurtis Heating and Air in Wausau. "If you have a 1 inch furnace filter, which is pretty common, you want to change that every month in the winter."

No tools are needed to change your furnace filter. Just find the cover of where your filter is, open it up, and swap your filters.

Experts also stress the importance of checking outside vents and ensuring there is no large ice buildup.

"If you get ice or snow blocking your vents, your furnace will shut down, it is a safety feature," said Kyle Loreth, Service Specialist at Frasier's Plumbing, Heating and Air in Rhinelander. "Ice sometimes builds up, it is just a part of heat hitting cold air."

Keeping carbon monoxide detectors up to date is another crucial step. A majority of them have expiration dates, so its important to check if your detector is not expired.

"If there is any carbon monoxide leaking into the house, that can be very dangerous and you would want to know that, so a detector can be very important when the temperatures get this cold," said James.

Professionals also recommend not setting your thermostat back more than three to five degrees, but rather leaving it at a constant and comfortable temperature.

"Try to keep it close to what you normally like it at, it just causes the furnace to work harder, especially when it is cold out," said Loreth. "Keeping your thermostat closer to what you want it at, at a constant temp, will be a big help."

Updating filters and detectors, clearing ice and snow off vents, and properly setting your thermostat are key actions homeowners can take to prevent problems during a potential record-breaking cold spell.