New invasive species found in Wisconsin

Another invasive species has made its way to Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin DNR says pale swallow-wort has been located along the border between Oconto and Shawano counties.

It was found in the outskirts of the Town of Krakow.

These are the first know populations in the state, making a rapid response critical to preventing the invasive from becoming established.

This invasive vine twines and grows on top of surrounding vegetation, resulting in the displacement of native species in forests and grasslands.

It is a member of the milkweed family and can outcompete native milkweed.

Monarch butterflies may lay eggs on the invasive, but their caterpillars cannot survive on it.

Due to these impacts, pale swallow-wort is classified as a prohibited invasive species in Wisconsin.

Invasive species are not native and cause harm to Wisconsin’s environment, economy or pose threats to human health.

If you believe you have found pale swallow-wort, please report it to Invasive.Species@wisconsin.gov.

All reports should include the location and clear photos of the plant’s identifiable features.

Other important details such as population size and landownership are also encouraged.