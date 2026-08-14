Wisconsin is in a drought. Here's what it means for local lakes

Several northern counties in Wisconsin are experiencing droughts and dry conditions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. After a wet, early spring featuring a blizzard and heavy rains, conditions shifted for a dry May. One of the impacts people may be noticing in the region is lower lake levels.

Iron, Oneida, Vilas, and Price county are among the driest in the state.

U.S. Drought Monitor Several counties are experiencing dry conditions with the driest areas being in the northern part of the state.

This drought is occurring as a part of a natural cycle where water levels rise and drop over 10-15 year periods, according to scientists at UW Trout Lake Research Station.

Scott Van Egeren is the water resources management specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

“The groundwater table in this part of the world, the Great Lakes, and smaller lakes all across this region all follow the same cycle in water levels," said Van Egeren. "That's largely because no matter the size of the lake or rivers or streams, they're all dependent on the groundwater table that have water in them at the surface.”

Some lakes are impacted more than others. Lakes that are not connected to rivers or streams, or seepage lakes, are more heavily impacted by droughts.

Hanson Lake in Oneida county and Crystal Lake in Vilas county are both examples of a seepage lake.

The drought can also cause changes in water quality of lakes. Whether that is good or bad depends on each lake's specific qualities.

Katie Hein is a researcher at Trout Lake Research Station in Boulder Junction.

“In some lakes, you can actually get better water quality during these drought periods because you can have less runoff washing less nutrients and sediment into the lake," said Hein. "In other cases, it can have this effect where the nutrients that are maybe already in the lake just kind of get concentrated because there's less water to dilute.”

The contradicting impacts of droughts can also be seen in other aspects of lakes and life around them.

Plants such as Bulrush, which provide spawning habitat for muskie and northern pike, will have a chance to germinate their seeds and air exposure helps break down sediment on sandy shorelines.

At the same time, areas once navigable become hazards for boaters who may no longer be able to use certain channels, aquatic plant species may pool together becoming navigational hazards, and other animal habitats become unusable for dry periods.

“It is sort of a short-term disturbance, but also in the bigger picture of things, like having these fluctuations as a whole, are good," said Hein.

Both Hein and Van Egeren urged the importance that this is a part of a natural pattern.

“If you own property along the lake shoreline and the water levels are low, just remember that everything that's exposed right now will be good habitat when the water levels come back up," said Hein. "Leave logs and sticks and let the plants grow. Leave things as is, and it will come back. The water levels will come back up.”

The current drought also follows a high period, and water levels have come down roughly four and a half feet since 2021, the most recent high period seen in the region.

Maria Peralta-Arellano is a reporter covering water quality and the environment for WXPR and a Report for America corps member. Report for America recruits, places and supports talented journalists in local newsrooms across the United States. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work and Report for America will match it dollar for dollar. Donate here.