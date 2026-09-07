Enbridge plans bypass around leak in the Line 5 pipeline in Iron County

Enbridge plans to build a temporary bypass around a leak of Natural Gas Liquids from the Line 5 pipeline in Iron County.

On August 25th, a parked semi rolled into a construction site near Saxon, hitting the exposed pipeline and causing a leak that vaporized an estimated 31-thousand barrels of propane and butane.

Another 2,000 barrels was estimated to remain liquid in the trench.

The pipeline section was isolated and shut down.

Enbridge says it will construct a temporary bypass of 1500 feet around the area of the leak.

They say that will allow work to continue to address conditions at the leak site while allowing Enbridge to deliver product.

Enbridge now anticipates returning Line 5 to service on September 12th.

Crews have been working to remove remaining natural gas liquids from the trench at the leak site using compressed air to help evaporate them.

Soil in the trench will be tested once it is safe to access the site.

The truck remains onsite, and its removal will be addressed as investigations of the leak go forward.

The open excavation was part of an Enbridge valve project.