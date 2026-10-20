State announces grant programs to test drinking water systems for PFAS

Two new grant programs have launched in Wisconsin to help test water supplies for PFAS chemicals.

Governor Tony Evers and the DNR announced the PFAS Community Grants Sampling Program and the Wisconsin PFAS Private Well Testing program.

“This is an exciting day that has been a long time coming, and these programs will have lasting impact on communities and private well owners across the state,” said Governor Tony Evers. “I look forward to continuing this work in the months and years ahead and ensuring all Wisconsinites, regardless of their ZIP code, can trust that the water coming from their taps is safe.”

The programs will help communities sample private wells and public water supplies for PFAS contamination.

“DNR staff considered the requirements of the law and the public input we received while working to develop these programs,” said DNR Secretary Karen Hyun. “We wanted these programs to efficiently support municipalities pursuing funding.”

The programs are funded by the $125-million-dollar PFAS Trust Fund.

Funding to address PFAS was included in the state budget several years ago.

Disagreements over rules on how to spend the money kept it on hold until an agreement was reached between Republican lawmakers and the Governor earlier this year.

Additional grant programs funded by the PFAS Trust Fund are expected to be announced in the future.

PFAS Community Grants Sampling Program:

The PFAS Community Grants Sampling Program provides eligible municipalities with funding to sample for PFAS in private wells, public water supplies at eligible schools and child care facilities, and wastewater and other eligible materials at treatment plants. Municipalities are broadly defined by these laws and include counties, cities, villages or towns, Tribal governing bodies, utility or sewerage districts, lake protection districts, and technical college districts. The DNR will accept applications for Cycle A of the PFAS Community Grants Sampling Program for approximately six months. Communities that need additional time to develop sampling plans and submit an application for grant funding will be able to apply in additional grant cycles.

Each municipality will design and implement its own sampling program that reflects the needs and priorities of the community. Municipalities that find PFAS contamination in public water systems may be able to apply for funding through existing DNR funding programs to install treatment systems or construct new wells.

Wisconsin PFAS Private Well Testing Program:

The WisPPWT will allow private well owners and users to sample their private well for PFAS if they do not reside within a municipality that is pursuing a community grant. Once the private well owner or user is confirmed to be eligible for PFAS sampling through WisPPWT, the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene (WSLH) will ship a home sample kit to their residence. The private well owner or user will collect a water sample and ship it back to the WSLH using a pre-paid shipping label. Many local municipalities are also taking advantage of funding available to expand sampling efforts. Due to limited funding, private well owners and users who are interested in sampling their well for PFAS are encouraged to contact their local officials about community-based plans for PFAS sampling.