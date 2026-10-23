Oneida County Board approves updated shoreline protection ordinance

Tuesday morning the Oneida County Board of Supervisors approved an updated shoreline protection ordinance presented by the planning and development committee.

It allows lake homeowners to clear 35% of vegetation along the shoreline to create an access and viewing corridor.

Property rights and personal preferences were a focal point of the consideration.

Karl Jennrich is the head of the Oneida County Planning and Zoning Department.

“We don't state that you should do it," said Jennrich. "It's just that the homeowners have the option either to selectively cut within that access and viewing corridor or to clear cut all the vegetation.”

Local advocates and residents tried to get the board to pass an amendment that would permit selective cutting, requiring half of the trees at least six inches in diameter remain in the corridor.

Those in favor of the proposed amendment say that this measure is needed to protect water quality and key wildlife habitats.

Cheryl Schultz spoke representing Great Bass Lake and Oneida County Lakes and River Association, one of the groups behind the amendment.

“By this measure, property owners would still be able to have a viewing area to enjoy their lake and maintain some of the vegetation needed to support a healthy shoreline,” said Schultz.

Vilas, Sawyer, and Marinette counties have a similar selective cutting ordinance.

Despite the years-long process, Eric Rempala of the Oneida County Clean Water Action says that not enough public comment has been made on this subject, and all attempts to further explain the amendment were rejected.

“We adjusted, we wrote language, and we tried to present that back to the P&D [planning and development committee] and we were rejected on having that presented as an informational item," said Rempala. "We offered to give this as an informational agenda item for the county board, and that was rejected. “

The county board approved the updated ordinance by the planning and development committee, without the selective cutting language. Additional attempts to amend the updated ordinance will have to start the process over by resubmitting the desired amendment.

Maria Peralta-Arellano is a reporter covering water quality and the environment for WXPR and a Report for America corps member. Report for America recruits, places and supports talented journalists in local newsrooms across the United States. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work and Report for America will match it dollar for dollar. Donate here.