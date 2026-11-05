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Fuel prices weigh on the logging industry, advocates ask for relief

WXPR | By Maria Peralta-Arellano, Report for America
Published November 5, 2026 at 8:08 AM CST
Erin Gottsacker/WXPR
File photo

As fuel prices remain high, the cost of business has become a concern for loggers in the Northwoods.

With the announcement of the USDA Harvest Fuel Relief Fund, advocates voiced the need for the inclusion of timber and loggers in the program. The program is starting with Title 1 commodities, like corn and soybeans.

One organization is urging people to call their federal representatives to include loggers in the pool of eligible producers.

The $8 billion program will provide one-time payments to eligible farmers. Payments will be calculated using a national formula that considers planted acreage, production costs, crop yields, and market prices.

Henry Schienebeck is the executive director of the Great Lakes Timber Professional Association.

“We think given the fact that it's a commodity, you know, selling raw material, raw fiber from wood," said Schienebeck. "It is no different than selling corn or soybeans or anything else."

Schienebeck says that timber is considered an agricultural product that often doesn’t receive the same support that other crops and farmers receive.

“We're experiencing really high priced fuel, 6.36, .40 a gallon. It goes up and down a little bit, so we're trying to figure out how we can recover that," said Schienebeck. "Either that or get the same relief that the farmers are getting for harvest time.”

With the onset of winter, fuel prices are expected to continue to climb due to needed fuel additives and power equipment throughout the season.

Further details of the program are expected to be announced later this month.

Maria Peralta-Arellano is a Report for America corps member, covering water quality and the environment for WXPR in northern Wisconsin and the U.P. Report for America places talented journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and regions.
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Energy & Environment loggingWXPR Newsgas prices
Maria Peralta-Arellano, Report for America
Prior to joining WXPR, Maria Peralta-Arellano reported in Milwaukee as the Eric Von Fellow for WUWM, Milwaukee’s NPR. Her reporting at WUWM covered topics that included environment, immigration, the arts, and culture with a focus on amplifying underrepresented voices. Her career is shaped by her experiences working with local and independent news organizations, freelancing for a bilingual newspaper, El Conquistador, covering community needs. She studied at the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee and graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism. She also minored in political science and earned a certificate in Latin American and Caribbean studies. Maria is a corps member with the national journalism nonprofit Report for America who is focused on water quality and environmental issues in the Northwoods.
See stories by Maria Peralta-Arellano, Report for America
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