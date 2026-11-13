Oneida County looks to expand PFAS data collection

PFAS travels in the water below ground and is often described as a “moving target”. Local leaders are looking to expand the data collected in the area with the PFAS Community Grants Sampling Program and Wisconsin PFAS Private Well Testing Program.

Linda Conlon is the director of the Oneida County Health Department. PFAS has been found in drinking water throughout the county over the years.

“It is allowing communities and systems to expand on their PFAS and expand on our knowledge how far the contamination is in our groundwater and understanding where a possible primary exposure could be important in our research moving forward,” said Conlon.

Conlon also addressed how these programs can be useful for homeowners who may have had worries about testing their private wells in the past.

“We really don't want people drinking that water, and finding out what their level of PFAS is in their well can then protect their health and the future health of anybody who lives there," said Conlon.

Ultimately, the county health department hopes to use these grants to protect residents from further contamination and provide the funds needed to install new wells and filters.

“But also to give homeowners the ability to test for PFAS in their wells, which can be a rather expensive test, in order to inform them of any possible exposure to PFAS," said Conlon. "Then to educate on the mitigation of that, and make sure that they're drinking water that is not contaminated.”

PFAS are man-made chemicals that do not naturally break down in the environment. They’ve been linked to health effects like lower immune response, lower infant birth rates, and increased risk of some cancers.

Applications for both programs are available on the Wisconsin DNR website.

Maria Peralta-Arellano is a reporter covering water quality and the environment for WXPR and a Report for America corps member. Report for America recruits, places and supports talented journalists in local newsrooms across the United States. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work and Report for America will match it dollar for dollar. Donate here.