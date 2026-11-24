Last Thursday, environmental advocates held a press conference to express their concerns with provisions within the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act. The changes could weaken the Clean Water Act.

Supporters of the bill say it will fast track issuing permits for infrastructure projects, including renewable energy projects.

But, some environmental groups from around the country point to provision 1201 and 1203 as threats to PFAS protections necessary to secure clean water in their communities.

“The whole role of government is to protect its citizens, and this bill will not do that," said Sandy Windsteld is the co-facilitator of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network. "Even in the name of clean energy, it will not do that.”

Changes to section 1201 would require the Environmental Protection Agency to go through a notice and comment process to set water quality criteria. This may make it longer to issue them, but gives the public more input into how they are set. The criteria set is what guides state limits on pollutants like PFAS.

Joanne Stanton is the co-founder of the Buxmont Coalition for Safer Water.

“We have waited decades for the EPA to put limits on these PFAS releases by chemicals by companies that make and use and discharge PFAS into the communities," said Stanton. "Now, this Senate permitting bill is going to make it even harder for the EPA and for states to set those limits, and would lock in releases even longer.”

Section 1203 addresses permitting, changing discharge permit limits from five years to 10.

Emily Donovan is the co-founder of Clean Cape Fear.

“When we think about this permitting bill extending the lead time from five to 10, that's from kindergarten to ninth grade.” said Donovan.

The bill passed the Senate last week. It now moves to the house of representatives for consideration.

Maria Peralta-Arellano is a reporter covering water quality and the environment for WXPR and a Report for America corps member. Report for America recruits, places and supports talented journalists in local newsrooms across the United States. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work and Report for America will match it dollar for dollar. Donate here.