This story comes from the Wisconsin News Collaborative, a partnership of public media newsrooms including WPR, WUWM, and WXPR.

The U.S. Forest Service has given preliminary approval for a mining company’s plans to expand drilling for copper and gold within the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

The agency’s draft decision moves GreenLight Wisconsin one step closer to securing a prospecting permit from the federal Bureau of Land Management.

The two agencies conducted a joint environmental assessment of the company’s plans to drill 25 holes up to 30,000 feet deep on federally owned minerals within the Bend deposit in Taylor County. The deposit holds around 4.2 million tons of ore that contains primarily copper-bearing sulfide minerals and gold.

Steve Kuennen, CNNF acting forest supervisor, said proposed activities “will not have a reasonably foreseeable significant impact on the quality of the human environment.”

A BLM spokesperson said it would issue a permit decision after review is complete, which may occur by February.

Canadian company GreenLight Metals, doing business as GreenLight Wisconsin, has been leasing minerals from the Soo Line Railroad and drilling on 40 acres.

The expanded drilling of federally owned minerals would occur on less than eight acres and affect about three acres of wetlands.

The project is expected to cost over $2 million, said Steve Donohue, vice president of GreenLight Wisconsin. He said drilling provides the company with more data.

“So we can do a more detailed economic assessment on the potential viability of that resource eventually being developed into a mining operation,” Donohue said.

Any potential mine is still years away. As for the project, he expects it will pose fewer environmental effects than a small logging operation. The Forest Service is requiring any drilling within wetlands to occur when the ground is frozen.

Environmental and tribal advocates say steps to protect the forest and cultural resources are lacking. Dave Blouin, mining committee chair with Sierra Club’s Wisconsin chapter, said the review relies on outdated data.

“It dismissed all our concerns about impacts to wetlands and old-growth forest, road building and rutting in the forest and the wetlands, and how they handle sulfide cuttings disposal,” Blouin said.

Sulfide cuttings have prompted concerns of acid mine drainage, forming when sulfide minerals react with air and water to form sulfuric acid. The Forest Service said quantities would be small, and there’s no evidence of previous acid drainage from prospecting at the site. The finding also states the project would minimize effects on groundwater.

The Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, which represents 11 Ojibwe tribes and their treaty rights, expressed concerns about the project’s potential to spread invasive species and affect old growth forest.

John Coleman, the commission’s environmental section leader, said he’s disappointed that the company wasn’t required to drill on frozen ground for the entire project.

“Frozen ground conditions would both reduce the chances of soil erosion, but also protect any archeological items,” Coleman said.

The Forest Service identified three known cultural sites that could be affected, including the Big and Little Indian Farms. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The site is considered a historic tribal village with nearby trails and burial sites. Last year, the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa said in a lawsuit that a nearby burial site was located within the Bend deposit. The agency said an analysis found none of the sites would be affected by drilling, but tribal consultation is ongoing.

Concerns also touched on withdrawals from the North Fork of the Yellow River and reduced flows during drought conditions. Federal officials don’t expect significant effects to aquatic species, but the Forest Service included conditions to ensure the company maintains adequate flows.

The project may also affect federally endangered gray wolves and northern long-eared bats, along with threatened species that include wood turtles, but the agencies said it’s unlikely to threaten their populations.

The Forest Service is accepting objections to the decision until Dec. 14 from those who have already submitted comments on the project. Once review is complete, the company still needs to obtain federal and state approvals.

Molly Gardner, the state’s metallic mining coordinator, said it’s reviewing a wetlands and waterway permit that was recently submitted by the company and awaiting other information on the project.

At the same time, the company aims to submit plans to the state soon for drilling the Lobo East site on private land in the Oneida County town of Schoepke. Donohue said the company hopes to receive approval to begin drilling in the first half of next year.

The Mole Lake Sokaogon Chippewa and Forest County Potawatomi have opposed sulfide mining in the headwaters of the Wolf River, which is where the Lobo East site is located.

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