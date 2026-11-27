Monday evening, the Rhinelander common council took a major step towards treating its water for PFAS.

The council approved the use of granular activated carbon for the proposed water treatment facility for well 7 and 8.

The two wells have been offline since PFAS was detected in them in 2019. The facility is meant to remove the PFAS contamination in the wells and bring them back online.

PFAS is a man-made chemical that does not degrade into the environment. It is found in various items such as nonstick cookware, and firefighting foam.

“There's federal money involved, and we just want to make sure that the city is selecting the equipment that we want, not necessarily just through the bid process," said Angela Gorall, the Rhinelander city administrator.

The council also approved a resolution to allow Town and Country Engineering to initiate pre-bidding and selection for needed equipment.

Maria Peralta-Arellano is a reporter covering water quality and the environment for WXPR and a Report for America corps member. Report for America recruits, places and supports talented journalists in local newsrooms across the United States. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work and Report for America will match it dollar for dollar. Donate here.

