Summer meals program offered through the School District of Crandon

The School District of Crandon will be offering a Summer Food Program.

It’s open to all children 18 and under who live in the Crandon district and in the Laona Area.

School District of Crandon Administrator Jason Bertrand says the program is a win for everyone.

“First and foremost, it helps ensure that kids in our communities have access to nutritious meals during the summer months when school is not in session,” said Bertrand. “It creates a few summer jobs for our staff here at the Crandon School District to be able to prep these meals and to get them out to you, and the program is fully covered by the federal government, so the district is actually not going to spend or lose any money on this.”

There are no income requirements—meals are available free of charge for every child.

They’ll be able to provide breakfast and lunch every day of the summer.

The food will be simple, convenient and kid friendly.

Meals can be picked up twice a week in bulk at predetermined locations.

A survey about the program is available at the School District of Crandon Facebook Page.