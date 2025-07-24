DNR issues air quality advisory as wildfire smoke is expected to return to northern Wisconsin

Updated 7/24/25 2:50 p.m.: The Wisconsin DNR has extended the air quality advisory until 11:00 p.m. Friday and to most of the state.

The air quality is expected to drop to the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy levels.

At these advisory levels, the Wisconsin DNR makes these recommendations:

Sensitive groups: Consider rescheduling or moving all activities inside. Go inside if you have symptoms.

People with asthma: Follow your asthma action plan and keep quick-relief medicine handy.

People with heart disease: Symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem. If you have any of these, contact your health care provider.

Everyone else: Keep outdoor activities shorter and less intense. Go inside if you have symptoms.

The advisory includes the following counties: Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Dodge, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Racine, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

The DNR says Canadian wildfire smoke has entered northwest Wisconsin Thursday and will continue to move to the southeast through the remainder of the day. On Friday, smoke will begin moving south, including down Lake Michigan and into Green Bay, impacting central Wisconsin and eastern areas as well.

Southerly winds are expected to begin pushing the smoke back north on Saturday, but lingering smoke impacts could mean an advisory will be necessary for at least some part of Wisconsin over the weekend.

