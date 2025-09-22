Walk to End Alzheimer's in Rhinelander raises $170-thousand

More than 400 people participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Rhinelander over the weekend.

The event is expected to raise more than $170,000.

“The joy, the energy, and the determination of this community give us strength and bring us closer to the day when we end Alzheimer’s for good. I am so grateful to every walker, volunteer and supporter who made this celebration of hope and progress possible,” said Dave Grams, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter.

Money raised will directly support families across the Rhinelander area.

It will help with things like education, care, support services and advocacy efforts.

More than 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, one of the nation’s leading causes of death.

Over 11 million family members and friends provide unpaid care for those affected.

In Wisconsin, more than 110,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s, and tens of thousands of caregivers are supporting them every day.

In Oneida County alone, over 1,300 residents age 65 and older are living with dementia.

Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer's through December 31st.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline is (800) 272-3900.