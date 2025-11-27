Tummy troubles can follow a big Thanksgiving meal

Some may finish their Thanksgiving celebration with an unwelcome case of heartburn.

Aspirus Pharmacy resident Natalie Wilkin says several factors can contribute to the concern, including the large meal.

“Heartburn becomes more prevalent during the holiday season, most likely due to the increasing intake of rich, fatty, or spicy foods,” says Wilkin.“There’s also increased alcohol or caffeine intake, which are common triggers, and for many, the holidays can be a stressful time, which can make symptoms worse.”

If heartburn occurs more than twice a week, it may signal a more serious condition such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Persistent symptoms should be evaluated by a health care provider.

“If it happens chronically, talk to your doctor,” Wilkin says.

If heartburn does occur, Wilkin says a few over-the-counter medications can help:



Antacids (like Tums): Work quickly and are best taken at the first sign of symptoms.

Histamine antagonists (like Pepcid): Work best when taken about 30 minutes before a meal you expect may trigger heartburn.

She cautions that these medications can interact with certain prescriptions or health conditions.

