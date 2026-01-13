Winter is the best time of year to test your home for radon

Local health departments are reminding people January is one of the best times of year to test for radon.

Radon is a radioactive gas that comes from the natural breakdown of uranium in the ground.

While we are always exposed to very low levels of radon, breathing in high levels of radon can cause lung cancer.

This typically happens when radon enters through a building's foundation and builds up to high levels in the indoor air.

About 1 out of 10 homes in Wisconsin has high radon levels.

You can't see or smell radon, so testing is the only way to know if you are being exposed to high levels.

Many local health departments have kits for sale.

During January, Vilas County and Oneida County Health Departments are offering discounted kits.

Rhinelander District Library card holders can borrow a digital detector.

Your Regional Radon Information Center also offers low-cost and sometimes free kits.

