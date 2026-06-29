Hot conditions in the Northwoods pose a health risk

High temperatures and humidity could put your health at risk this week.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon today until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Heat index values up to 102 degrees are expected both days in the Northwoods, with more severe conditions expected further south.

Even at night, heat indices will remain above 70 degrees.

People are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Tips from the National Weather Service on dealing with hot conditions include:

