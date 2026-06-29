Hot conditions in the Northwoods pose a health risk
High temperatures and humidity could put your health at risk this week.
A heat advisory is in effect from noon today until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Heat index values up to 102 degrees are expected both days in the Northwoods, with more severe conditions expected further south.
Even at night, heat indices will remain above 70 degrees.
People are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Tips from the National Weather Service on dealing with hot conditions include:
- Slow down. Strenuous activities should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.
- Dress for summer. Lightweight, light-colored clothing reflects heat and sunlight, and helps your body maintain normal temperatures.
- Foods (like proteins) that increase metabolic heat production also increase water loss.
- Drink plenty of water or non-alcoholic fluids. Your body needs water to keep cool. Drink plenty of fluids even if you don't feel thirsty.
- Do not drink alcoholic beverages.
- Spend more time in air-conditioned places. Air conditioning in homes and other buildings markedly reduces danger from the heat. If you cannot afford an air conditioner, spending some time each day (during hot weather) in an air conditioned environment affords some protection.
- Don't get too much sun. Sunburn makes the job of heat dissipation that much more difficult.