Work crews out in the heat need to take precautions to stay safe

Outdoor workers are taking extra precautions to stay safe as a heat wave continues across the area.

Kris Baguhn, operations manager with the Marathon County Highway Department, said staying hydrated and recognizing warning signs are key to preventing heat-related illness.

Workers are encouraged to stay in the shade, drink water and alert supervisors if they feel sick.

"Staying hydrated, stay in the shade. If you're feeling flushed or sick let somebody know let your supervisor know. Get in the air conditioned truck," Baguhn said.

The department reinforces those reminders through annual heat safety training, helping workers recognize the signs of heat stress before they become serious. Baguhn said the training covers heat stress and heat exhaustion.

Doctors say understanding the different stages of heat illness is critical because recognizing warning signs early can prevent a medical emergency.

Heat stroke occurs when body temperature rises to 104 degrees, and some people may stop sweating or become unconscious.

"Then you get into heat stroke, which is an emergency. So that's when your body temperature actually rises to 104 degrees. And some people can stop sweating and they can become unconscious and that's an emergency where they need to be seen in the emergency room," said Nicole Giles, General Pediatrician at Marshfield Clinic.

Experts recommend avoiding long periods outdoors during the hottest part of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m..

Highway crews adjust their work schedules to complete the hottest jobs earlier in the day when possible.

"We kind of try to schedule certain things like we get paving early in the day so maybe we're wrapping up with the hot asphalt and we can move into doing some shouldering in the afternoon when it gets warmer," Baguhn said.

Experts remind anyone working outdoors to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and know the signs of heat illness.