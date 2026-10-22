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Vaccinations now will help when the respiratory illness season picks up

WXPR | By John Burton,
Aspirus Health
Published October 22, 2026 at 7:08 AM CDT
A shot for a flu vaccination.
Jens Kalaene/picture alliance
/
via Getty Images
A shot for a flu vaccination.

The return of cooler weather brings with it an increased risk for respiratory illnesses.
Flu, COVID-19 and RSV are among the concerns.

Dr Bill Johnson with Aspirus Health Care says it’s best to get vaccinated before diseases are circulating widely.

“It takes your body about two weeks to build up that immunity,” said Johnson. “This is the time where you're not being faced with the virus right now. And it gives your body a chance to be ready for the illness season.”

Some groups face a greater risk during the respiratory virus season.

“So there’s three main groups that I consider the highest risk.Newborns, those over the age of 75 and those with weakened immune systems.Those are the people who we need to have a cocoon of immunity around them.The community by getting vaccinated helps do that.”

Many people may feel they are in good health, but a vaccination can provide an extra layer of protection.

Dr. Johnson says vaccines strengthen you protection and can minimize the seriousness of an illness if you do get sick.

Tips to prevent illnesses from spreading include frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning commonly touched surfaces and staying home when sick.
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Health vaccineVaccinationsFluFlu shotsWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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Aspirus Health
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