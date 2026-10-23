Drug Take Back Day happens Saturday

Expired and unused medications can create a hazard in the home.

There’s an opportunity to get rid of them safely Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Aspirus Pharmacist Allison Waraksa says a lot of people keep old drugs around ‘just in case’.….

"Sometimes people will self-treat with the wrong medications," said Waraksa. "Using expired medications or leftover antibiotics to treat the wrong illness can delay treatment and be harmful to a patient's health."

They can also be a hazard for children who may mistake them for candy.

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-led study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, more than 36,000 children under age 5 are treated in emergency departments each year for accidental medication exposures.



"That is a lot of unnecessary ER visits just due to medications lying around," Waraksa said. "This is also something that we can prevent by keeping medications out of the reach of children."

Pets can get into old drugs as well, requiring a trip to the vet.

If someone has a cabinet full of medications they’ve been hanging onto, Waraksa says its time to get rid of them.

"If somebody has a cabinet full of medications that they're saving just in case, I would tell them it's time to go through it and get rid of them," Waraksa said. "It's very important to take a few minutes to look through your medications, identify what you no longer need, what is expired, and bring those medications back on Drug Take Back Day."

A number of law enforcement agencies are participating in Drug Take Back Day Saturday, October 24th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In Oneida County, that includes the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Rhinelander Police Department, Minocqua Police Department, Three Lakes Police Department, and the Oneida County Solid Waste Department are all participating in the National Drug Take Back Day.

Bring your prescription medications (controlled and non-controlled), over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials, and pet medications to any of these locations to have them safely disposed of.

Please DO NOT BRING illegal drugs, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (sunscreen, soaps, lotions, and shampoo), and household hazardous waste products (paint, pesticides, oil, and gas).

The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

More information can be found at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/drug-take-back-day.htm