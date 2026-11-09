Possible measles exposure in Marathon County

A visit to the emergency department may have exposed some people to measles in Marathon County.

Health officials say a person with confirmed measles visited the emergency department at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston Thursday afternoon between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

They would have been contagious at the time.

Efforts are underway to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed.

People at this location during the date/time should:



Check your vaccination status. Wisconsinites can check their vaccination status using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or by contacting their health care provider or local health department. If you are unsure whether you are protected against measles, contact your health care provider or local health department.

Watch for symptoms for 21 days after your possible exposure. Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A rash usually develops a few days later.

Call ahead before seeking medical care if you develop symptoms. Tell your health care provider that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent measles from spreading to others.

There have been six confirmed measles cases in Marathon County.

Across the state, there have been 477 measles cases this year, with nine hospitalizations.

A child in southwest Wisconsin died.

People who are most at risk are those who have not been vaccinated.

Almost everybody who has gotten measles was not vaccinated against it.