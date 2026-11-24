Another person has died from the measles in Wisconsin.

This is the third death and first adult to die.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the death Tuesday. The death is in an adult resident of Lafayette County. To protect the privacy of the family and individual, DHS said it will not release any additional information related to the death.

There are now more than 900 reported cases of measles in the state.

The bulk of cases are in southern Wisconsin, but there are a growing number in the Northwoods.

Price County is now up to 21 cases of measles after reporting its first case last week.

The Price County Health Department says there are no known community exposures at this time.

There is a period of roughly seven days between when a person is exposed and when they could become infectious.

People are encouraged to check their MMR vaccination status and get vaccinated if needed.

