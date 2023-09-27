Marathon County Board passes resolution opposing any further COVID-19 mandates

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors has voted to send a resolution against future COVID-19 related mandates or lockdowns to the state department of health services and local lawmakers in Madison.

District 29 Supervisor Chris Dickenson says he doesn't want people to be put in a spot where they are forced to isolate or go home by their employer for showing up to work somewhat ill.

“That there should be no requirement for them to have forced testing, there should be no requirement for them to have to be forced masked, there should be no requirement for them to have to be forced isolation,” said Dickenson.

District 16's Tony Sherfinski says residents are still free to wear a face covering or get vaccinated if that's what they want.

“Do whatever you feel makes sense for you, and makes you feel comfortable,” said Sherfinski.

He wanted the county's message to the state to be clear.

“That we are not going to accept an unconstitutional state mandate going forward again,” said Sherfinski.

The document will now be sent to DHS and others in Madison. It comes with no tangible action other than to express the county's desire.

A similar resolution was passed in Lincoln County as well.