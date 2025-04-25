Lac du Flambeau Police search more than 1,300 acres for missing woman

Police are still searching for a Lac du Flambeau woman who has not been seen since March 17.

Lac du Flambeau Police have been conducting grid searches… deployed drones and airplanes… and searched with specially trained canines to find Melissa Beson.

Because of the challenges and danger involved in searching on foot, police have not requested assistance from volunteers.

To date, over 1,300 acres have been carefully searched.

Other law enforcement agencies have been asked to assist in the search and follow up on leads.

Lac du Flambeau police say it has been suggested that Beson is “hiding out” somewhere, afraid to come back to Lac du Flambeau.

In case that is true, the police department wants to get this message out:

“Melissa, please know that you are not in trouble. We are not going to arrest you or take you to jail. All anyone wants is for you to come home. Your family is frantic and the entire community is worried about you. There will be relief and much happiness upon your return. We all know that it was not your intent to cause such concern and worry. It exists because you are cared about, and your absence is felt by everyone. Please contact your family or our Department. If you need transportation, it will be provided. If you need money to assist you in coming home, that, too, will be provided. Just please reach out and let your community know that you are safe.”

When last seen, in the vicinity of Indian Village Road and Chequamegon Forest Trail, in Lac du Flambeau, Beson was wearing red sweatpants, a black sleeveless shirt and a gray sweatshirt. Beson is a Native American female, 5’7”, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. She has numerous tattoos, including on her neck, arms and legs. Anyone having any information about Beson or her possible whereabouts is asked to call:

Lac du Flambeau Tribal P.D. at 715-588-7717 or Vilas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-479-4441.