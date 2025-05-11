Update: Red Flag Warning for fire danger extended into Monday

Bad fire conditions led to a Red Flag warning in northern Wisconsin Sunday, and that warning will again be in place Monday thanks to dry breezy conditions.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when a variety of weather factors come together to create especially dangerous wildland fire conditions.

Monday’s warning is in effect from noon until 9:00 p.m., and is for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Dunn, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Oneida, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Vilas and Washburn Counties.

Everyone is asked to be extremely careful to prevent the possibility of a fire that could spread quickly.

The DNR responded to nearly 100 wildfires in the last week. Several fires occurred throughout northern Wisconsin, the same area where much of the Red Flag Warning was declared.

Fire control officials will be on high alert across the entire state, pre-positioning equipment for rapid response and checking any fires from previous days.

The DNR anticipates continued dry, elevated fire conditions again today with a chance of conditions moderating later in the week.

