WXPR Top Stories of 2025

WXPR
Published December 24, 2025 at 5:08 AM CST

As we get ready to welcome 2026, WXPR is taking a look back at some of the major stories in the Northwoods and Upper Peninsula. Here the 10 stories that piqued people’s interest in 2025.

More than 100 people attended a meeting at the Stella Town Hall on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. State and federal officials gave an update on the PFAS contamination that's impacting the area.
Energy & Environment
Wisconsin DNR names two responsible parties in Stella PFAS contamination
Katie Thoresen
The Wisconsin DNR has identified two responsible parties for the PFAS contamination in the town of Stella in Oneida County.It comes as the EPA is moving to the next step in the process that could end with the area being declared a superfund site.
Power equipment damaged by ice storm
Local News
An “army of line workers” arrives in the Northwoods as WPS works to restore power to tens of thousands of people
Katie Thoresen
Among the priorities to restore power Monday were polling locations. Some still had to switch locations.
Ross Allen Lake Road is one of the roads with expire rights-of-way agreements.
Local News
Judge issues summary judgment in favor of homeowners and Town of Lac du Flambeau in roads easement case
Katie Thoresen
A federal judge has ruled in favor Town of Lac du Flambeau and dozens of homeowners in the case regarding road easements.
The National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research, also known as the Ag Lab, in Peoria, Illinois. The USDA facility is home to a branch of the federal agency's research division. It is the largest federal employer in the Greater Peoria area.
Food and Agriculture
Mass layoffs at USDA leave an uncertain future for researchers and rural areas
Collin Schopp
Employees at U.S. Department of Agriculture research facilities across the Midwest have lost their jobs as part of the Trump Administration’s efforts to trim the federal workforce. Former and current employees at one of those labs say the job cuts will impact agricultural research and support for farmers.
Business & Economics
Another record-breaking year for Wisconsin tourism, Northwoods counties may be seeing some impacts from low snow winters
Katie Thoresen
Wisconsin had its third record-breaking year for tourism with $25.8 billion in total economic impact in 2024.Many Northwoods counties also had record-breaking years again, but there are signs back-to-back recent low-snow winters are having an impact.
Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill
Local News
Lincoln County Board votes to sell Pine Crest for $9.5 million
Katie Thoresen
Lincoln County is expected to close on its $9.5 million sale of Pine Crest on August 1st.
Wakesurf boat in operation
Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports
Wake boat concerns to get further attention as DNR staff looks over study results
John Burton
The study in Minnesota found significant disturbance to lake bottoms
The haze in the distance is from air pollution caused by wildfire smoke drifting across the Midwest from fires burning in Canada.
Health
Health officials see more patients with complications from wildfire smoke
Katie Thoresen
In recent weeks, health officials have seen an increase in people coming in with health issues related to wildfire smoke.As wildfires grow more intense due to climate change, health complications are likely to become more common.
Community
This Tomahawk farm is growing more than lavender and produce. It’s growing a healthy community.
Katie Thoresen
A small farm in Lincoln County sells its produce by a simple motto--“pick what you need, pay what you can afford.”The couple who runs Tranquil Acres says it’s their way of helping their community eat healthy.
Health
Aspirus Ironwood Hospital to end labor and delivery at the end of this year
Katie Thoresen
Aspirus Ironwood Hospital announced Friday that it will be ending its labor and delivery services at the end of 2025.It will continue to offer pre-natal and postnatal care for local families.
Native American News
Lac du Flambeau Tribe acquires Marywood property as part of historic land transfer
Katie Thoresen
The Lac du Flambeau Tribe officially acquired the Marywood Franciscan Spirituality Center property in Arbor Vitae.It is the first known land return from a Catholic institution to a Tribal Nation in the name of reparations for colonialism and residential boarding schools.

