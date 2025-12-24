WXPR Top Stories of 2025
As we get ready to welcome 2026, WXPR is taking a look back at some of the major stories in the Northwoods and Upper Peninsula. Here the 10 stories that piqued people’s interest in 2025.
The Wisconsin DNR has identified two responsible parties for the PFAS contamination in the town of Stella in Oneida County.It comes as the EPA is moving to the next step in the process that could end with the area being declared a superfund site.
An “army of line workers” arrives in the Northwoods as WPS works to restore power to tens of thousands of people
Among the priorities to restore power Monday were polling locations. Some still had to switch locations.
Judge issues summary judgment in favor of homeowners and Town of Lac du Flambeau in roads easement case
A federal judge has ruled in favor Town of Lac du Flambeau and dozens of homeowners in the case regarding road easements.
Employees at U.S. Department of Agriculture research facilities across the Midwest have lost their jobs as part of the Trump Administration’s efforts to trim the federal workforce. Former and current employees at one of those labs say the job cuts will impact agricultural research and support for farmers.
Another record-breaking year for Wisconsin tourism, Northwoods counties may be seeing some impacts from low snow winters
Wisconsin had its third record-breaking year for tourism with $25.8 billion in total economic impact in 2024.Many Northwoods counties also had record-breaking years again, but there are signs back-to-back recent low-snow winters are having an impact.
Lincoln County is expected to close on its $9.5 million sale of Pine Crest on August 1st.
The study in Minnesota found significant disturbance to lake bottoms
In recent weeks, health officials have seen an increase in people coming in with health issues related to wildfire smoke.As wildfires grow more intense due to climate change, health complications are likely to become more common.
A small farm in Lincoln County sells its produce by a simple motto--“pick what you need, pay what you can afford.”The couple who runs Tranquil Acres says it’s their way of helping their community eat healthy.
Aspirus Ironwood Hospital announced Friday that it will be ending its labor and delivery services at the end of 2025.It will continue to offer pre-natal and postnatal care for local families.
The Lac du Flambeau Tribe officially acquired the Marywood Franciscan Spirituality Center property in Arbor Vitae.It is the first known land return from a Catholic institution to a Tribal Nation in the name of reparations for colonialism and residential boarding schools.