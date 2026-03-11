Run water order ending for Rhinelander

Rhinelander residents told to run water to prevent lines from freezing can turn off the taps.

The city announced that it’s “Running Water Order” ends as of Friday.

Rhinelander advises certain property owners to run water when the frost reaches a certain depth.

“When the frost reaches a certain level during cold winters, we may issue running water orders to certain residents who live in known negatively affected areas, to help prevent the system from freezing up,” said Public Works Director Tom Roeser.”

The order is targeted to areas where there have been problems before with service lines between the street and the house freezing up.

Water credits for customers who were advised to run their water will end on March 13, 2026.

“We really appreciate the cooperation from the affected residents,” said Roeser. “We also appreciate the conservation of water used by the utility customers to achieve the goal of frost-free operations.”

The run water order had been in place since February 1st.