Ice Storm Warnings issued for northern Wisconsin and U.P. Friday night

The Northwoods largely saw sleet and snow rather than freezing rain and ice with yesterday’s storm. That not expected to be the case for Friday night’s storm.

All of northern Wisconsin and most of the U.P. is under an Ice Storm Warning starting the evening of Friday, April 3 through Saturday morning.

Many places are expected to see at least a quarter inch of ice. Parts of Oneida, Forest, and Florence counties could see more than half an inch.

“With a lot of this freezing rain coming in overnight, we are expecting there to be more accumulations on roads, especially across northern Wisconsin, where temperatures aren't quite as warm and there's still a little bit of frost in the ground,” said National Weather Service Green Bay Meteorologist Gus Kaiser. “We would expect some slippery roads, maybe some ice-covered roads for the Saturday morning commute.”

Freezing rain to cause significant icing, mainly across northern WI (0.25-0.50”) and portions of central WI (0.10-0.30”). The combination of recent icing, additional icing, and gusty winds will cause additional tree damage and power outages. Icy/slippery roads possible. Use extra caution if headed outside or traveling. Prepare for power outages.

Down trees and power outages are likely with this storm. Thursday’s ice storm took power out for tens of thousands in central Wisconsin.

While the freezing rain is expected to taper off Saturday, the ice could linger into Sunday.

“We do warm up into the upper 30s/low 40s on Saturday afternoon, which should help to clear out some of the ice. I don't know if it'll all entirely melt off the trees across northern Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon,” said Kaiser. “Some places may only get up to mid-30s, for the far Northwoods and with the more abundant tree cover and shade up there some trees may stay ice covered.”

Ironwood area and northwestern Vilas County could see some snow with this storm.

Sunday is expected to be quiet with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Snow is back in the forecast on Monday.

