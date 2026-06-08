Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial surveillance in Marathon and several other counties

The Wisconsin State Patrol will have an eye in the sky in several counties this week, looking for traffic violations.

The enforcement effort includes having an aircraft over Highway 51 in Marathon County on Friday.

Ozaukee, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties will be visited earlier in the week.

The State Patrol says it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively from the air.

When a pilot sees a violation, they let ground-based units know so they can pull that driver over.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not to simply stop or cite drivers.