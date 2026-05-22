Special law enforcement effort encourages use of seatbelts

Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are putting a special emphasis on being sure people are buckled up.

The ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign is underway through the end of May.

The annual campaign reminds drivers that seat belts save lives.

Enforcement and education efforts promote buckling up.

“With an influx of travel expected for Memorial Day weekend, the Click It or Ticket campaign is a timely reminder to motorists that wearing a seatbelt is one of the best ways to protect yourself on the road,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said.

“Whether it’s just a quick trip or you’re traveling across the state, always make sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.”

The Wisconsin State Patrol says wearing a seat belt is one of the most effective ways to protect drivers from being hurt or killed in a crash.

According to preliminary data, 7,636 crashes in Wisconsin last year involved motorists who were not wearing seat belts, resulting in 145 deaths and 1,876 injuries among unbelted occupants.

The Click It or Ticket campaign coincides with Memorial Day, which is the first long holiday weekend of summer.

The roads are especially busy during this time, and motorists can expect to see more officers on patrol encouraging drivers and passengers to buckle up.