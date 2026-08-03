Roundabouts taking form in road project on the edge of Rhinelander

New roundabouts under construction on the edge of Rhinelander are starting to look the part.

Work has been underway all summer on the stretch of Highway 8 between Highway 17 and County Highway G.

In addition to replacing the pavement, roundabouts are going in at the intersections with Highway 17 and County Highway G.

Previously those intersections had stoplights.

Pictures released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show the recognizable shape of a roundabout at the Highway G intersection.

There’s still plenty of work to do, with the project scheduled to be completed in late September.

Traffic is being detoured through Rhinelander while the work is being done.