Fire breaks out in a field near Eagle River while hay being harvested

Harvesting hay on a farm near Eagle River was enough to trigger a field fire in these dry conditions.

The Eagle River Area Fire Department was called out around 5:00 p.m. Monday.

A combine had thrown a spark into dry, cut hay.

The fire spread quickly through the field due to the extremely dry conditions.

Eagle River firefighters worked alongside the Eagle River DNR Wildland Firefighting Crew and workers from the farm to extinguish the fire and any lingering hotspots.

A drone with thermal imaging helped with that.

About 1,800 gallons of water was needed to put out the fire.