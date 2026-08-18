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Fire breaks out in a field near Eagle River while hay being harvested

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 18, 2026 at 6:57 AM CDT
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a hay field in the Eagle River area
Eagle River Area Fire Department
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Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a hay field in the Eagle River area

Harvesting hay on a farm near Eagle River was enough to trigger a field fire in these dry conditions.

The Eagle River Area Fire Department was called out around 5:00 p.m. Monday.

A combine had thrown a spark into dry, cut hay.

The fire spread quickly through the field due to the extremely dry conditions.

Eagle River firefighters worked alongside the Eagle River DNR Wildland Firefighting Crew and workers from the farm to extinguish the fire and any lingering hotspots.

A drone with thermal imaging helped with that.

About 1,800 gallons of water was needed to put out the fire.
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Local News FirefiresEagle RiverfarmfarmingWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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