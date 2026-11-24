A Wakefield man died in a crash in the western Upper Peninsula.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in at 9:15 Monday morning, with a report of a vehicle crash.

The wreck was discovered on South Davis Road near the intersection of Old County Road in Bessemer.

The call said there appeared to be a deceased man near the vehicle.

On arrival, Law enforcement checked the 79-year-old Wakefield man and confirmed that he was deceased.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office was supported throughout the response by multiple agencies including the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, Ironwood Public Safety Department, Gogebic County Road Commission, City of Ironwood DPW, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and Beacon Ambulance.