GLITC Adolescent Recovery and Wellness Center construction begins in Bowler

For years, the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council has been trying to build an Adolescent Recovery and Wellness Center geared toward Native American teens, ages 13-17, that would provide culturally relevant services for substance abuse treatment.

The 36-bed residential facility would prioritize Native Americans but would be open to non-native teens as well.

In August 2023, GLITC, tribal leader, and the Governor gathered at the once-future site of the facility in Cassian for a ground blessing.

But there were objections to the facility by the town and some neighbors.

The Oneida County Board initially denied the permit for GLITC to build before it was overturned by the Board of Adjustments.

The Town of Cassian then sued the BOA in an ongoing court case.

GLITC CEO Bryan Bainbridge believes the purpose of the facility was lost on people.

“The purpose was to save our kids, to save our families, and to brighten our future, not only in our tribal communities,” said Bainbridge.

Bainbridge says because of funding timelines they needed to move forward with a backup location.

The facility will be built as planned, but now in Bowler on the Stockbridge Munsee reservation.

“We’re still moving forward,” said Bainbridge.

Bainbridge says the site is being prepped to start pouring concrete now. He estimates it will be about a year before its ready.

He says he’s seen the need for this kind of facility first hand over the years he spent as tribal leadership in Red Cliff.

“I sat on our tribal government in many capacities and watched our people suffer,” said Bainbridge. “I’ve been around the area and watched people suffer and continue to do that. That's what gives us all that drive to make sure this gets done.”

GLITC still owns the nearly 300 acres in Cassian. Bainbridge says it hasn’t been decided what they’ll do with the property.

According to online court records, an oral ruling is schedule for September 30th in the case of the Town of Cassian versus the Board of Adjustment.