Indigenous Peoples' Day recognized in Wisconsin

Wisconsin recognizes Indigenous Peoples’ Day today. (Monday, October 12th)

In 2019, Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order naming the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“Tribal Nations play an incredible role in our culture, our economy, and our communities, so we must continue to invest in their success and prosperity because when Tribal communities thrive, our entire state thrives,” said Evers.

Evers said Wisconsin is home to 12 proud Native Nations that call every corner of our state home, and that each one has their own unique history, culture, language, and traditions.

“I encourage Wisconsinites to take a moment today to recognize and acknowledge the land you are on, to learn about the people who have protected that land for centuries, and to honor the immense history of those who came before us,” said Evers

Over the years, Evers says the state has worked with tribes on issues such as preserving native languages, food sovereignty, energy infrastructure, protecting wild rice, and affordable housing and healthcare.

A transcript of Governor Evers statement on Indigenous Peoples’ Day is below.

Hello. Governor Tony Evers here.

On Monday, October 12, we’re celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day all across Wisconsin.

Indigenous communities have called this area home since long before Wisconsin was ever a state or territory, and Wisconsin wouldn’t be the state it is today without them.

That’s why, during my first year as governor, I was proud to sign an executive order designating the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin.

Now, every year on that day, we celebrate the generations of Indigenous peoples and the rich cultures, languages, and traditions that have endured for centuries.

Since Day One, my administration has been dedicated to respecting Tribal sovereignty, strengthening our government-to-government relationships, and honoring Treaty Rights.

And it has been an honor to partner together with the 12 Tribal Nations in our state over the past seven-plus years to advance many critical shared goals.

Over the years, we’ve reinvigorated the state’s commitment to Tribal language preservation, including through our state’s innovative Dual-Language Sign Program and investments in educational programs.

We’ve brought much needed support and attention to the issue of Tribal food sovereignty and supported food access for Tribal elders.

We’ve supported clean energy projects on Tribal lands to build energy sovereignty and ensure Tribal communities have the sustainable, reliable, and resilient energy infrastructure needed to thrive.

We’ve also been proud to partner together to invest in research and protect wild rice, including through our new Wild Rice Stewardship Council.

In fact, just last month, we celebrated the first-ever Wild Rice Week to raise awareness of this culturally significant crop and important food source.

And of course, we’ve invested millions to support access to healthcare, child care, education opportunities, new capital projects, affordable housing developments, and so much more.

Together, we have accomplished a whole lot to support Tribal kids, elders, families, and communities, but our work is far from over.

The Tribal Nations play an incredible role in our culture, our economy, and our communities, so we must continue to invest in their success and prosperity because when Tribal communities thrive, our entire state thrives.

Wisconsin is home to 12 proud Native Nations that call every corner of our state home, and each one has their own unique history, culture, language, and traditions.

Today, I encourage Wisconsinites to take a moment today to recognize and acknowledge the land you are on, to learn about the people who have protected that land for centuries, and to honor the immense history of those who came before us.

Happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Wisconsin.

Thank you, and take care.