Northern Wisconsin bear freed from plastic jar stuck on its head

A bear that had been wandering northern Wisconsin with a plastic jar stuck on its head has been freed.

Sightings of the bear had been occurring since July 26th in Sawyer, Bayfield and Douglas counties.

Staff from USDA Wildlife Services set several live traps for the bear based on reported sightings, but these efforts were ultimately unsuccessful due to the distance the bear was traveling each day.

A trained expert responded to a report of the bear Sunday, and was able to dart the bear with an immobilization drug.

The plastic jug was removed, no injuries were found, and the bear was relocated to a safe, wooded area.

The bear was alert when released and quickly began feeding on a patch of berries nearby. Natural food is abundant in northern Wisconsin at this time of year, and the bear's best chance of survival is in the wild, feeding on naturally occurring food sources.

"We do not know how long the jug was on the bear's head, but it was a little skinny when captured. There were punctures in the jug – likely from the bear's claws – and a public observation indicated that it was able to drink by dunking its head in water," said Randy Johnson, DNR large carnivore specialist. "The bear was likely surviving on body fat reserves (which can be significant on bears by midsummer). A bear of that age and sex normally averages between 100-150 pounds this time of year."

The bear received two plastic ear tags for identification, consistent with federal law regarding the administration of immobilization drugs in free-ranging wildlife.