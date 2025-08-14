Qualified hunters need to make arrangements to participate in the Gun Deer Hunt for Hunters with Disabilities

Those with disabilities can still take part in a deer hunt.

Hunters eligible for the Gun Deer Hunt for Hunters with Disabilities need to get signed up by September 15th.

They’ll need to confirm a location with a hunt landowner sponsor before September 15th.

Thousands of acres of land are available for this year's hunt, which will take place October 4th through the 12th.

Hunters should contact sponsors directly to participate in the 2025 hunt.

Some properties can accommodate more hunters than others, so hunters are advised to contact potential sponsors as early as possible to determine availability.

“This special hunt offers hunters with disabilities the opportunity to deer hunt during a time and in a place that is more accessible for them,” said Brooke VanHandel, DNR assistant deer and elk specialist. “We are so thankful for our landowner sponsors who are willing to partner with hunters and open their properties to allow more individuals to participate in Wisconsin’s deer hunting tradition.”

For more information, visit the DNR’s Deer Hunting for Hunters with Disabilities webpage.