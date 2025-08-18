Walleye populations in Vilas County's Franklin Lake up for discussion

Walleye populations in Franklin Lake in Vilas County have dropped over the decades.

The population was once strong but has been below what’s considered a fishable level for the past 20 years.

Public input will be sought on a proposed walleye spawning reef that would be built along U.S. Forest Service property to help rehabilitate the walleye population.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invites the public to meet with DNR staff and partners in person.

The meeting is Wednesday, August 27th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the VFW post in Eagle River.

Results of a 2025 comprehensive survey of Franklin Lake and the changes that have been documented in the fishery over the past 50 years will be discussed.

More information about this event is available on the DNR’s Meetings and Hearings calendar.

MEETING DETAILS

Presenter: Greg Matzke, DNR Fisheries Biologist

What: Public Meeting on Upcoming Walleye Spawning Reef Project

When: 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 27

Where: VFW Post 8637

418 West Pine Street

Eagle River, WI 5452