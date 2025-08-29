Boaters encouraged to keep safety in mind during a busy holiday weekend

Plenty of people will want to hit the water during the Labor Day weekend.

The Wisconsin DNR urges them to make safety a priority.

12 boating fatalities have happened so far this year in Wisconsin.

In many cases, the victim was not wearing a life jacket.

The DNR says wearing a life jacket is the single, most effective way to prevent drowning.

“Labor Day weekend is a time to relax and enjoy Wisconsin’s natural beauty,” said Major April Dombrowski, Wisconsin DNR recreational safety and outdoor skills bureau director. “But with crowded waterways, it’s critical that everyone stays alert, wears a life jacket and makes smart decisions to keep themselves and others safe.”

They urge boaters to designate a sober operator, as alcohol is a leading factor in boating incidents.

Going too fast can create problems, and the DNR urges boaters to keep a safe speed.

Top Safety Tips For All Boaters



Wear a life jacket. It’s the single most effective way to prevent drowning. Drownings can happen quickly and silently, even to strong swimmers. A life jacket buys precious time and can make all the difference.

Stay sober. Alcohol use is a leading factor in boating incidents. Always designate a sober operator.

Keep a safe speed. Slow down in congested areas, near shorelines and around smaller vessels to prevent capsizing or swamping.

Be visible. Test boat navigation lights before departure and carry extra batteries. Wear bright clothing and consider reflective gear or flags for low-profile craft.

Know your limits. Before heading out, be aware of weather conditions, water currents and your physical ability.

Remove distractions. Stay focused by minimizing mobile device use, loud music or other distractions that reduce awareness.

Communicate your plan. Let someone know your route and expected return time, especially if adventuring alone.

Respect others. Share the water courteously and give space to all types of vessels.

Additional safety resources and educational materials are available on the DNR's boating safety webpage.