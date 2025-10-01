Wearing life jackets grows in importance as waters cool in the fall

As we get deeper into fall, water temperatures will be going down on area lakes.

The DNR says that makes it especially important to take extra precautions like wearing a life jacket.

They say hypothermia can impair your ability to swim or stay afloat.

“Life jackets are the simplest and most effective safety way to save lives,” said Major April Dombrowski, DNR Recreational Safety and Outdoor Skills Bureau Director. “Boating emergencies happen in the blink of an eye; wearing a life jacket is the single most effective step to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

One wearable life jacket is required for each person on a boat, and its best if you actually keep it on.

For bigger boats, you need to keep a throwable flotation device on board.

They also advise dressing appropriately, checking the weather and letting someone know where you’ll be.

Avoiding alcohol can also make your day on the water safer.