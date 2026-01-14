Vilas County launches new campground website

Vilas County is launching a new campground website and reservation system.

The site is already live, although the campsite reservation system will not be active until February 2nd.

It will be the gateway for camping information on the Vilas County Forest.

People will also be the place to make reservations for the Torch Lake Campground and RV Park, River Road Equestrian Campground, and the Tamarack Springs Campground.

The new website is available at https://www.vilascountyrec.com.

The new CampSpot reservation system link will go live on Monday, February 2nd, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CST.