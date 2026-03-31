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13 people died in snowmobile crashes over the course of the winter

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 31, 2026 at 7:46 AM CDT
PIXABAY.COM

13 people died in snowmobile crashes over the course of the winter season in Wisconsin.

Records kept online by the Wisconsin DNR show two deaths in December, and another eleven since the start of the new year.

At least three of the deaths involved alcohol this winter, with test results not yet available for eight other crashes.

Two had no alcohol involvement.

Six of the crashes were collisions with fixed objects like trees or power polls.

There was also a collision between two snowmobiles, and a crash with a vehicle.

Three riders died after being ejected from their machines, and two died when their snowmobile rolled over.

Speed and alcohol are commonly cited as top causes of snowmobile deaths.
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Outdoors, Leisure, and Sports snowmobilesnowmobilesSnowmobilingsnowmobile crashesWisconsin DNRDNRWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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