Fishing licenses need to be renewed in Wisconsin

People who like to fish need to renew their fishing license in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the new fishing license year begins April 1st.

You’ll need a valid 2026-2027 license to fish Wisconsin’s inland waters.

Wisconsin’s general inland fishing season doesn’t open until May 2nd.

However, the DNR there are still some outstanding angling opportunities available around the state.

Hook and line fishing is open year-round on some waters for many species.

Be sure to familiarize yourself with the Special County Regulations for the county and waterbody you plan to fish before wetting a line.

Licenses can be purchased at https://gowild.wi.gov/