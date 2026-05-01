Fishing season opens Saturday, May 2nd in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s inland fishing season opens Saturday.

The DNR asks those hitting the water to follow safe boating practices and encourages the use of life jackets.

They also want people to be careful not to spread invasive species and fish diseases.

To help, remove all water, aquatic vegetation or mud from fishing equipment and boats and never move live fish.

All Wisconsin residents and non-residents 16 or older need a fishing license.

New lake and species bag and length limits are in place on specific waters across the state, so be sure to check for the place you plan to fish.

Also, the Musky season opens on Saturday on all inland waters.

There is no longer a separate season for the Northern Zone.

Wisconsin has more than 15,000 inland lakes, 42,000 miles of perennial streams and rivers, 1,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline and 260 miles of the Mississippi River.

Anglers can find a full list of the 2026 – 2027 fishing regulation changes along with the full 2026 – 2027 hook and line fishing and trout fishing regulations on the DNR's Fishing Regulations webpage.