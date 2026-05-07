Vehicle collisions with deer tend to rise this time of year

The chances of hitting a deer on the road go up this time of year.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says deer activity tends to be higher in May and June.

Deer are looking for places to give birth, and last year’s fawns are separating from their mothers.

That increased deer movement leads to more crashes.

“Drivers should have their full attention on the road ahead to avoid deer crashes,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “Deer are unpredictable, often changing directions and freezing as they cross the road. Motorists should be alert and prepared to respond at all times.”

There were close to 18-thousand crashes involving deer last year in Wisconsin.

Those crashes caused six deaths and 720 injuries.

Motorcyclists are at greater risk of injury in a deer crash. In 2025, 223 of the deer crashes involved a motorcycle, resulting in four fatalities and 80 serious injuries.

Deer tend to be most active in the early morning and evening hours.

Deer movements can be unpredictable, so drivers should slow down and proceed with caution when approaching deer on and near the road. If a deer crosses the road, be prepared for others to follow.

If you cannot avoid hitting a deer with your vehicle, brake firmly and stay in your lane. Avoid sudden swerving, which can result in a loss of control and a more serious crash.

On a motorcycle, if you cannot avoid hitting a deer and there is enough space to swerve around it without leaving your lane, brake and adjust course as needed.