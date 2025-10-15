Collisions involving deer tend to increase during the fall

The Wisconsin State Patrol warns of an increased risk of hitting a deer on the roads this time of year.

There were more than 17,000 crashes involving deer in Wisconsin in 2024.

Nine people died and more than 700 were injured.

“This is the time of year when we typically see the most crashes involving deer,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan. “As the hours of daylight become shorter and more deer are crossing the highways, drivers should be especially cautious and scan the road ahead to prevent dangerous crashes.”

Over a third of those crashes happened in October and November.

Deer are moving more this time of year due to the fall rut.

Early morning and evening hours are when most of the crashes happen.

The State Patrol says to avoid sudden swerving that might cause you to crash.

It’s better to brake firmly and stay in your lane.

Motorcyclists are at greater risk of injury in a crash involving deer.

Of the deer crashes in 2024, 221 involved a motorcycle, resulting in seven fatalities and 87 serious injuries.

What to do after a deer crash:

